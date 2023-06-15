JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,449 shares of company stock worth $18,806,497. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM stock opened at $141.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $413.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

