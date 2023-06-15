JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 328,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,563 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $16,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,023,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 822,415.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,837,000 after purchasing an additional 649,708 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,032,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,182,000 after purchasing an additional 522,357 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,754,000.

Shares of JMST opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

