Kathryn Jo Lincoln Sells 6,000 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) Director Kathryn Jo Lincoln sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $1,149,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,528,471.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $194.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $196.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Stories

