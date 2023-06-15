Kenneth D. Krause Sells 12,000 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.03. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Rollins

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rollins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 106,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Rollins by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,131,000 after buying an additional 644,565 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rollins by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,264,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

