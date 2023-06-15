Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the May 15th total of 468,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 122.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC raised Kerry Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Kerry Properties Stock Performance

Shares of KRYPF opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Kerry Properties has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35.

About Kerry Properties

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

Featured Stories

