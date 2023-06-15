Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Boosted by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 0.5% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,613,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,047,000 after buying an additional 11,465,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $69,969,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.90 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $19.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

