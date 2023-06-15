KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Stock Position Trimmed by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA cut its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF makes up about 1.9% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $927,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 310.3% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 233,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 176,796 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 68,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 33,582 shares during the period.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Price Performance

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.75. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $51.88.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

