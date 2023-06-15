KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWESW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWESW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KWESST Micro Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of KWESST Micro Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of KWESST Micro Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KWESST Micro Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Get KWESST Micro Systems alerts:

KWESST Micro Systems Trading Down 22.3 %

Shares of KWESW opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.42. KWESST Micro Systems has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.18.

KWESST Micro Systems Company Profile

KWESST Micro Systems Inc develops and commercializes technology solutions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal systems with law enforcement and personal defense applications; modernized digitization of tactical forces for shared situational awareness and targeting; and counter-measures against threats, such as drones, lasers, and electronic detection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KWESST Micro Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWESST Micro Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.