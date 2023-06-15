Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Leidos were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Leidos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Leidos by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDOS opened at $83.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.63.

In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

