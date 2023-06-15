Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Short Interest Update

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 529,200 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the May 15th total of 834,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Liquid Media Group Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YVR opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Liquid Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Liquid Media Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liquid Media Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.18% of Liquid Media Group worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

