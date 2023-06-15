LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB) Shares Acquired by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,928 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIVB. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,124,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $6,702,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $3,093,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $447,000. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of LIVB opened at $10.56 on Thursday. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $10.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

