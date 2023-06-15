Live Oak Investment Partners Acquires New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Broadcom by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $886.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $365.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $687.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.29. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.