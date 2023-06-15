Live Oak Investment Partners Acquires New Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.46. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

