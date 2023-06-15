Live Oak Investment Partners Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 142,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,000. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 481.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1307 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.