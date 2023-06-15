Live Oak Investment Partners Acquires New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.8% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,949,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,664,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $437.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $438.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $395.52 and a 200-day moving average of $364.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

