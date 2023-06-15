Live Oak Investment Partners Acquires New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock opened at $229.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Argus upped their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.39.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

