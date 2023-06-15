Live Oak Investment Partners Acquires New Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,856 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. Rio Tinto Group accounts for about 1.0% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 86,967 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,822 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

About Rio Tinto Group

Shares of RIO stock opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.