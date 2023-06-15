Live Oak Investment Partners Acquires Shares of 11,600 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. AutoNation accounts for about 1.1% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,698,000 after purchasing an additional 522,990 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,240 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,128,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,990,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 47,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total value of $6,394,743.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,285,416 shares in the company, valued at $715,486,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $2,381,171.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,267,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,202,842.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 47,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total value of $6,394,743.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,285,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,486,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,423 shares of company stock worth $39,893,967. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $148.49 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.09.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

