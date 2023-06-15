Live Oak Investment Partners Acquires Shares of 21,021 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,021 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $1,962,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.1 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

