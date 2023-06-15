Live Oak Investment Partners Acquires Shares of 2,938 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Insider Activity

3M Stock Performance

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.71. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

