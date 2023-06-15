Live Oak Investment Partners Acquires Shares of 75,608 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 75,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,769,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,673,000 after purchasing an additional 156,993 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,750,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,829,000 after acquiring an additional 299,705 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 626.4% during the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,318,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,348 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 889.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,285 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,248,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,198,000 after acquiring an additional 46,040 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.40 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

