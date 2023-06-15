Live Oak Investment Partners Buys New Shares in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,000. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTO. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $49.56.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.