Live Oak Investment Partners Buys New Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.27.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $111.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

