Live Oak Investment Partners Buys New Stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 95,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for 2.5% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

