Live Oak Investment Partners Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF comprises 1.3% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYF. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000.

RYF opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $332.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.37.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

