Live Oak Investment Partners Buys New Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $85.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.09. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 950.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

