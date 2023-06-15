Live Oak Investment Partners Buys Shares of 27,096 Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Kornit Digital Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $29.80 on Thursday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

