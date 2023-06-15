Live Oak Investment Partners Buys Shares of 3,604 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Netflix makes up about 1.0% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $440.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.54. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.53 and a fifty-two week high of $447.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.22.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

