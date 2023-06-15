Live Oak Investment Partners Buys Shares of 5,968 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 1.4% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $398,176,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,038,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,178.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,652,000 after purchasing an additional 173,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,102,000 after purchasing an additional 109,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $241.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $259.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

