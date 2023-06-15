Live Oak Investment Partners Buys Shares of 6,598 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,699,000 after purchasing an additional 764,671 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,306,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,377,000 after purchasing an additional 762,051 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,925,000 after purchasing an additional 730,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 586,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.67. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.44.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

