Live Oak Investment Partners Invests $3.16 Million in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 64,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,260,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 28,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,177,000 after acquiring an additional 504,457 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $643.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $52.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile
The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (FTLS)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.