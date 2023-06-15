Live Oak Investment Partners Invests $356,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Chubb Trading Down 1.6 %

CB stock opened at $188.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 26.65%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

