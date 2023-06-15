Live Oak Investment Partners Invests $437,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $623,999,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,396,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,611,000 after acquiring an additional 425,844 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,721,000 after acquiring an additional 193,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,924,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $231.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $231.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.43 and a 200-day moving average of $195.81. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.