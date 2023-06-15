Live Oak Investment Partners Invests $438,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MSI opened at $278.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.06 and a 200-day moving average of $272.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.