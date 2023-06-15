Live Oak Investment Partners Invests $459,000 in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,519,000 after buying an additional 754,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,802,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,329,000 after purchasing an additional 145,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,162,000 after purchasing an additional 224,263 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,926,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,423,000 after purchasing an additional 717,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,995 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $53.13 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.44.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

