Live Oak Investment Partners Invests $629,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.23.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

