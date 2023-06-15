Live Oak Investment Partners Invests $644,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $243.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

