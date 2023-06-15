Live Oak Investment Partners Invests $992,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF accounts for 0.9% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 30,701 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 512.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 693.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 287,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after buying an additional 251,183 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 57,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $53.08.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

