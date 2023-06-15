Live Oak Investment Partners Makes New $2.79 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.6% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 112,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after buying an additional 98,725 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
