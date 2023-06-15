Live Oak Investment Partners Makes New $3.25 Million Investment in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,000. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

BATS REGL opened at $69.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.49.

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

