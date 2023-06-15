Live Oak Investment Partners Makes New $389,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $289.93 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $248.94 and a 52 week high of $304.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.37. The company has a market cap of $988.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

