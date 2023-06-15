Live Oak Investment Partners Makes New $631,000 Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $162.42 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.93 and its 200-day moving average is $159.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

