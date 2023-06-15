Live Oak Investment Partners Makes New $847,000 Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,002 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth $47,561,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 12,029.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 663,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,734,000 after purchasing an additional 658,227 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 791,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,864,000 after purchasing an additional 558,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth $32,359,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PVH opened at $84.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.57 and a 200 day moving average of $80.76. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.