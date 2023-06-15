Live Oak Investment Partners Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 158,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219,173 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,037,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,914,000 after purchasing an additional 114,016 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,413,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,013,000 after purchasing an additional 72,499 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.29 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $57.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
