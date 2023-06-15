Live Oak Investment Partners Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $263.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

