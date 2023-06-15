Live Oak Investment Partners Purchases New Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Blackstone by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,365,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BX opened at $90.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,022,343 shares of company stock worth $19,118,535 and have sold 430,100 shares worth $17,880,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

