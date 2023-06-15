Live Oak Investment Partners Purchases New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,189 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,484 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MCD shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD stock opened at $288.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.45. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $298.86. The stock has a market cap of $210.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

