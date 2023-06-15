Live Oak Investment Partners Takes $1.78 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000. AutoZone accounts for about 1.6% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $658,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,654,000 after buying an additional 48,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,602,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,399.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,571.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,490.59. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,959.58 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 64.19%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $29.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,586.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,964 shares of company stock valued at $14,754,994. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,697.05.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

