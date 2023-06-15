Live Oak Investment Partners Takes $1.84 Million Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 164,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $13.43.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

