Live Oak Investment Partners Takes $1 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,813 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Visa makes up 0.9% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.
Visa stock opened at $223.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $418.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.46.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
